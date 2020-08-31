Donald W. Morrison, 73, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born June 5, 1947, in Philadelphia and was a son of the late William and Florence Morrison. Prior to his retirement, Don was a special education teacher for Norwin School District, where he was also the Norwin Middle School girls' volleyball coach. Don was very active in both the Norwin and Irwin Rotary clubs serving his community. He was a graduate of Clarion University and an avid golfer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne Berkoben Morrison; one son, Patrick and his wife April; one daughter, Amanda Maderas; one sister, Denise Craver; and two grandchildren, Valin and Kieren Morrison. Memorial contributions may be made to Irwin Rotary Club in memory of Don, 414 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
.