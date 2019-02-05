Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Donald W. Patterson, 70, of Delmont, formerly of Greensburg, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. He was born May 4, 1948, in Greensburg, son of the late Esther Patterson. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he worked as a software engineer for Westinghouse. He was involved with the Microsoft website community since 2004. Don was a member of the American Legion Post 981, South Greensburg. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his uncle, William Patterson. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia A. Zastawniak Patterson; three daughters, Barbara (Patrick) Huff, of Mt. Pleasant, Susan Knopp, of Greensburg, and Donna Patterson, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Ane, Emilie, Mariah and Shania; and a great-granddaughter, Harlie.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
