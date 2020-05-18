Donald W. "Bebe" Prettiman, 67, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born Sept. 17, 1952, in Greensburg, a son of the late Albert and Jacqueline (Binda) Prettiman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Louann Allshouse. He worked as a machinist at Tooling Specialists Inc. He was a coach for the Jeannette Midget Football association for 25 years and was an avid golfer and bowler. Bebe is survived by his wife, Sharron (Hydak) Prettiman; and his daughter, Alexis Prettiman, both of North Huntingdon; brother, Frank Prettiman and his wife, Fritz, of Jeannette; five nephews; and four great-nieces. Due to the covid-19 pandemic and current restrictions, all arrangements are private. Visitation will be held in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment will be in Jeannette Memorial Park. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.