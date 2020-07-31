1/
Donna A. Echard
1943 - 2020
Donna Arlene Echard, 77, of Scottdale, passed away at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe. Donna was born April 21, 1943, in Bullskin Township, Fayette County, a daughter of Carl and Mildred (Miller) Stauffer. She was married to Samuel L. Echard, who passed away June 4, 1994. Donna was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed her flowers, playing bingo, and was an avid reader. Donna will be sadly missed by her loving family: her three children, Julie Brown (Aaron Lusty), of Scottdale, Charles Karadus (Diane King), of Normalville, and John Karadus, of Connellsville; her eight grandchildren, Kelina Sandoval, Jack Sandoval, Chuck Sandoval (Samantha), Destyn Brown, Kira Berquist (David), Nicole Lee, Brianna Williams and Chuck Karadus; her six great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Ray Lee, Ray Anne, Michaella, Sarah and Piper; her sister, June Marie Kennison (Larry), of Connellsville; and her two brothers, Kevin Stauffer (Jennifer), of Greensburg, and Jan Eric Stauffer, of Connellsville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Lee (2018); her granddaughter, Dolly Sandoval; and three brothers, Joseph, Jackie and Jon Stauffer. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. A blessing service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Rick Kosisco officiating. Graveside committal and interment will be in Stouffer Cemetery. Love Lasts Forever!

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 01:30 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
AUG
1
Service
01:30 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
