Donna A. Spahr
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Ann Spahr, 72, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born May 18, 1948, in Warren, Pa., a daughter of the late Shirley "Ike" and Anna (Rushby) Dunkle. Prior to her retirement, Donna was a registered nurse for the former Monsour Hospital and McKeesport Hospital. She was a graduate of Ohio Valley General Nurses Training, McKees Rocks, a member of St. Agnes Parish and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Spahr. She is survived by her daughter, Maryah A. Spahr; sister, Sue Dunkle; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
04:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved