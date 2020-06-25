Donna Ann Spahr, 72, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born May 18, 1948, in Warren, Pa., a daughter of the late Shirley "Ike" and Anna (Rushby) Dunkle. Prior to her retirement, Donna was a registered nurse for the former Monsour Hospital and McKeesport Hospital. She was a graduate of Ohio Valley General Nurses Training, McKees Rocks, a member of St. Agnes Parish and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Spahr. She is survived by her daughter, Maryah A. Spahr; sister, Sue Dunkle; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.