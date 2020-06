Donna Ann Spahr, 72, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born May 18, 1948, in Warren, Pa., a daughter of the late Shirley "Ike" and Anna (Rushby) Dunkle. Prior to her retirement, Donna was a registered nurse for the former Monsour Hospital and McKeesport Hospital. She was a graduate of Ohio Valley General Nurses Training, McKees Rocks, a member of St. Agnes Parish and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Spahr. She is survived by her daughter, Maryah A. Spahr; sister, Sue Dunkle; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association