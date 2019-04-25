Home

J Paul McCracken Funeral Home
144 EAST MAIN STREET
Ligonier, PA 15658
(724) 238-9866
Donna B. Murphy


Donna B. Murphy Obituary
Donna B. Murphy, 79, of Derry, formerly of Fairfield Township, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Loyalhanna Care Center. She was born Aug. 21, 1939, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Leo and Martha Dillon Brinker. Donna had been a childcare aide for the New Life Christian Day Care in Derry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Murphy, in 2000. Donna is survived by three daughters, Donna Sue (David) Waters, of Weedville, Lisa J. Murphy, of Zebulon, N.C., and Jane E. (Joseph) Slifko, of Lilly; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Mary E. (Ronald) Dennison, of Seward, Rita (Edward) Dolezal, of Latrobe, and Alice (Raymond) Simonds, of Derry; and two brothers, Ronald (Robin) Brinker, of Alabama, and Samuel (Regina) Brinker, of Livermore, Calif.
At Donna's request, all services will be private. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. of Ligonier is assisting the family.
To leave a condolence or tribute for Donna or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 25, 2019
