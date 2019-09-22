|
Donna C. (Murray) Phillips, 77, of New Alexandria, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1942, in Blairsville, a daughter of the late R. Donald and S. Alice (Hogue) Murray. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a member of New Alexandria United Methodist Church and a proud member of the Republican Party. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Marian C. Phillips; father-in-law, Joseph Phillips; brothers-in-law, Joseph L. Phillips, George Romanik, Thomas Kearns and S. Robert Shearer; and daughter-in-law, Jane G. Phillips. Donna will be dearly missed by her devoted husband of 59 years, William F. "Bill" Phillips; son, William L. Phillips and his wife, Debora; daughter, Darlene Dreshman and her husband, Doug; sisters, Helen Romanik, Barbara Kearns Shearer Bodnar (Robert) and MaryLou Kozielec (Kenneth); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Donna will be especially missed by her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Hymes (Scott), Zachary Phillips, Nicole Nestico (Michael), Elizabeth Secrist (fiance Joe) and David Secrist; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Nestico, Dominic Nestico, Luca Nestico and Colin Hymes. Donna was also expecting her first great-granddaughter in December, who she was very excited to meet.
Respecting the family's wishes, funeral arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The Phillips family wishes to extend a grateful thank-you to the staff and caregivers of Viaquest Hospice, who provided loving care to Donna. We are eternally grateful. Additionally, we want to extend our sincere gratitude to our private caregivers, who have become family, for their devotion to Donna. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 22, 2019