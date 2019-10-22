|
Donna F. (Grzybowski) Brim, 78, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born May 23, 1941, in Irwin. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Zora Zalice Grzybowski. Donna was a wonderful homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved going to the beach where she enjoyed collecting sea shells. Donna liked working in her yard, swimming, and loved traveling. Surviving are her husband of more than 59 years, William J. Brim; four children, Paula Waite, of Pickerington, Ohio, William S. Brim and his wife Jessica, of Chapin, S.C., Claudine Fiorino and her husband Jeff, of Jeannette, and Gena Gooch, of Irwin; eight grandchildren, Erica, Jackie, Kelsey, Maggie, Sierra, Rachel, Jeffrey and Haylee; and three great-grandchildren, Piper, Presley and Blake.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Humane Society Road Route 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601; or to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31, 2019