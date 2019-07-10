|
|
Donna Fulmer, 68, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born March 11, 1951, daughter of Jacqueline King Sage and the late Thomas Sage. Donna is survived by her daughter, Jaclyn Fulmer; grandchildren, Nevaeh Fulmer, Savannah Throm, Ethan Fulmer and Avery Fulmer; and siblings, Donnie, Rick, Patty and Deanna Sage. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Fulmer; and brothers, Steve, Tommy and Ronnie Sage.
Family and friends will be received from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, immediately followed by her service, with Pastor Stephen Bane officiating, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. She will be laid to rest in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 10, 2019