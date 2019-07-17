Home

Donna G. Frye


1941 - 2019
Donna G. Frye Obituary
Donna G. Frye, 78, of Blairsville, died Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born May 15, 1941, in Salem Township, a daughter of Hazel Klingensmith Kovacs, of Salem Township, and the late George Kovacs. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Donna was important in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taking them to and from their various activities. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a daughter, Debora Frye; and a sister. Donna is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Norman A. Frye; a son, Randy (Dawn) Frye, of Blairsville; three daughters, Beverly (Michael) Sandor, of Evans City, Brenda Jelley, of Armaugh, and Gayleen (Michael) Phillips, of New Derry; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; and a number of nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be in Eastview Union Cemetery, Delmont.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 17, 2019
