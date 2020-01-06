Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Donna G. Serbanjak


1926 - 10
Donna G. Serbanjak Obituary
Donna G. Markle Serbanjak, 93, of Herminie, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. She was born Oct. 25, 1926, in Youngwood and was a daughter of the late Edward R. and Pearl Sweitzer Markle. Donna was an active member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Arona for 70-plus years. She loved to bake and always had a very big garden. Donna never left home without being well dressed with one of her many hats. She was preceded in death by both parents; her loving husband of 54 years, Frank Serbanjak Jr.; one son, Floyd Leon Serbanjak; three brothers, William, Gene and Paul Markle; and two sisters, Dolly Markle and Wanda DeBarr. She is survived by one daughter, Marcia Aufinger, of Wendel; two brothers, Gilbert Markle, of Greensburg, and George Markle and wife Judy, of Greensburg; and four sisters, Ann Hoburn, of Hunker, Nancy DiLoretta, of New Stanton, Sue May and husband Fred, of Latrobe, and Betty Nalepa, of Burbank, Ohio.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Arona, PA 15617, with the Rev. Dr. John Harmon officiating. Private interment will follow at St. Paul Seanor Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Cathy, Jacalyn, Jill and Rose from UPMC Family Hospice for all the love and compassionate care they gave to Donna. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 6, 2020
