Donna Jean Carey, 65, of Sligo, passed away Saturday morning, March 30, 2019 at her home. She was born Dec. 7, 1953, daughter of the late Jesse and Julia Puspoki Simpson. Donna married Daniel Carey on June 21, 1975, and he survives. She was a special education teacher for Clarion Area School District and the IU6. Donna enjoyed reading, cooking and her coffee. She also enjoyed sending cards and most of all, spending time with her family, dog Beau, and two cats, Stella and BG. Donna is survived by her loving husband; two sons, Joseph and his wife Paula, of North East, Md., and Colin and his fiancee Caitlin Smith, of Poway, Calif.; and two sisters, Judy Crescenzo, of North Huntington, and Terri Lee Simpson, of Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandra Simpson; and a brother-in-law, Richard Crescenzo.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at ROBERT V. BURNS FUNERAL HOME in Clarion, where a memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

Donations can be made in Donna's name to Clarion PAWS, 11348 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254; or to SAFE, 1302 E. Main St., Clarion, PA 16214. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 2, 2019