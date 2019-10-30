|
|
Donna J. "Jiffy Pop" DeSantis, 89, of Murrysville, passed over into her Heavenly Father's arms Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was born Sept. 30, 1930, in Jeannette, to Harry and Katherine (Herbold) Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. DeSantis, in 2009; and her daughter, Katherine Christensen, in 1999. She was a loving mother to her surviving children, Chaplain Robert J.(Christine) DeSantis, of Live Oak, Fla., David C. (Jolene) DeSantis, of Export, Angela Brown (Leonard), of Lowber, and James C. DeSantis II, of Murrysville; brother, James B. Potter; and sister, Linda Ramsay. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Donna retired as a registered nurse for Forbes Regional Hospital, where she was director of the Emergency Room. She was a founding member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church and later attended Murrysville Alliance Church.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, with Chaplain Robert J. DeSantis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, www.givetochildrens.org/donatechp3, or The , . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 30, 2019