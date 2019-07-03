Home

Donna J. Korchok Obituary
Donna J. Korchok, 85, of Slickville, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 22, 1933, in Export, to the late Anthony and Nora (Balest) Delissio. Donna was a loving and caring lady who took care of many family members over the years and especially loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed her weekly Wednesday card club and cooking Italian and Hungarian specialties. Donna is survived by her two sons and daughter, Paul (Carol) Korchok Jr., of Saltsburg, Ronald (Connie) Korchok, of Victor, Mont., and Janice L. (Donald) Hibshman, of New Holland, Pa.; grandchildren, Justin (Ashley) Korchok, Jared (Lauren) Korchok, Keith and Kevin Korchok and Brittany and Ashley Hibshman; brother, Robert Delissio; many nieces and nephews; and her best friends, Margaret Karp and Pauline "Sis" Pavlik. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Paul W. Korchok Sr.; a grandson, Ryan A. Korchok; and siblings, Charles, William and Alfred Delissio and Marie Hullenbaugh.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381, where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 3, 2019
