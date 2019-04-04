|
Donna Jean Laing, 56, of Ligonier, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at The Grove in Latrobe. She was born June 7, 1962, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of Ruth Cimburek Gonsalves, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and the late Donald E. Gonsalves. In addition to her mother, Donna is survived by two children, Julie A. Bakner, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Douglas P. Laing, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Diana Gonsalves, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and a brother, Edward Gonsalves, of Silver Spring, Md.
A service to celebrate Donna's life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Heritage United Methodist Church with the Revs. John Flower and David Brady co-officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Lane Memorial Park, Hagerstown, Md. J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., Ligonier, is assisting the family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 4, 2019