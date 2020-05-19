Donna J. Litzinger
1934 - 2020
Donna J. (Booher) Litzinger, 86, of Jeannette, formerly of Delmont and Pitcairn, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Pitcairn and was a daughter of the late Mildred (Harkins) Booher and Carl E. Booher Sr. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her beloved family. Donna was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. "Ken" Litzinger; son, Joseph M. Litzinger; and brothers, Gary Booher and Carl E. Booher Jr. Donna will be dearly missed by her loving family. She is survived by her daughters, Katherine A. Ciufo (Dennis) and Sharon M. McIntyre (Mark); sons, Lester A. Litzinger (Dawn) and Kenneth C. Litzinger (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Connie Litzinger; sister, Shirley M. Drakulic; and numerous nieces and nephews. Donna cherished her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom will especially miss her. The Litzinger family would like to sincerely thank the staff and caregivers of Excela Health Homecare and Hospice for the excellent and loving care Donna received and compassion shown to her family. Respecting Donna's wishes, all arrangements and inurnment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "Donna J. Litzinger" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.
