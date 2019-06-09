Donna J. "D.J." Martz, 71, of North Huntingdon and Dade City, Fla., passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family and friends. She was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Earl G. and Wilma Wolff Martz. She was a graduate of Sewickley Township High School and received her BS and master's degree in speech pathology from California University of Pennsylvania. Furthering her education, she completed mathematics coursework at the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University. She received a PA Teacher Certification in mathematics from Seton Hill University. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. D.J. retired from the Westmoreland IU in 2004 after 35 years of service. She served as treasurer of Herminie United Methodist Church and held several leadership roles at Crabapple Lake Community Park in Herminie, including being a member, secretary and president of the board of directors. She also served as a lifeguard and swimming instructor at Crabapple Pool. D.J. loved to ski and was a ski instructor at Hidden Valley Ski Resort for several years. D.J. joined her aunt and uncle in making her winter home at Travelers Rest Resort and Golf Course in Dade City, Fla. since 2010. D.J. loved Travelers Rest Resort and served on the board of directors as secretary, and most recently as the first vice-president. She also served as secretary of the golf league. D.J. learned how to make pens at the wood shop, which turned into a passion and eventually expanded into teaching others pen making. She was preceded in death by both parents; and one brother, Earl G. Martz II. She is survived by her aunt and uncle, Gladys (Wolff) and Clarence (Clint) Taylor, of Mechanicsburg; 10 cousins; and a group of amazing friends who will miss her terribly.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136 in Madison. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Diane Wiley officiating. Interment will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 9, 2019