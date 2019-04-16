Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Donna J. Schultz


Donna J. Schultz Obituary
Donna Jean (Robertson) Griffith Schultz, 86, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019, in ARK Manor, Delmont. She was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Bulger, a daughter of the late Charles and Fannie (Clark) Robertson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Schultz. Prior to retiring, Donna and her husband owned Schultz Furniture Service in Monroeville. She was a longtime boater, enjoying many special and memorable times with her husband, family and friends. Donna will be dearly missed by her beloved family and is survived by her devoted children, Larry Schultz and his wife, Joyce, of Greensburg, Donald K. Schultz, of Arkansas, Deb Brewer, of Delmont, and Lorrie Sarver, of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Kurt Schultz and Krista Long-Schultz; great-grandchild, Phoenix Jade; and nephew, Bob and Helen Mitchell, and their son, Kent.
Respecting Donna's wishes, services and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to a . The Schultz family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and caregivers of ARK Manor and Viaquest Hospice for the excellent and loving care Donna received and support given to her family. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 16, 2019
