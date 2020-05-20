Donna Jean Peoples Springer, 71, of Bolivar, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in Ligonier. Donna was born March 16, 1949, in Latrobe, to Hugh H. and Alice (Wakefield) Peoples. Donna was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant for many years. She loved her Mary Kay friends and considered them family. She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Community Center and loved being active in all facets of the CRCC. Donna was a farmer's daughter, farmer's wife, and an Army wife. She was proud of all these. Her first love was her family, but her second love was her many animal friends. She always named a cat "Nobody" so she had someone to blame when her daughters claimed to not have taken her "good" scissors. Donna loved her Morgan horses; she raised and trained many award-winning show horses, including a Top 10 Grand National and World Cup winner. She was an excellent seamstress and often made her show outfits, as well as her daughters' and granddaughter's. She was preceded in death by her parents. Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph H. Springer; daughters, Sherry L. (Dennis) Mitchell, of Morgantown, W.Va., and Melissa S. (Mike Brown) Springer, of Goose Creek, S.C.; sister, Alice R. (John) Kashin, of Scottdale; brothers, James Peoples, of Missouri, and Frank (Becky) Harvey, of Southport, N.C.; granddaughter, Ashley L. (James) Ogden, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ligonier. Due to current Department of Health regulations, the Mass will be private. Burial will follow at Fort Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier. Donna's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Bethlen Community and Hospice, and to Donna and Joe's many friends who love and support them.



