Donna J. Wolf
1969 - 2020
Donna Jean (Layhew) Wolf, 51, of New Kensington, formerly of West Deer Township, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret. She was born Jan. 19, 1969, in Natrona Heights, daughter of the late Donald C. and Beverly A. (Keller) Layhew. Donna grew up in West Deer. She was a member of Deer Lakes High School class of 1986 and also was a member of AARP. Donna enjoyed playing pool. Survivors include her fiance, Gerald Robert Smith, with whom she lived; her children, Evan D. (Cassondra) Layhew, of Saxonburg, and Tiffany A. Fleeger, of St. Robert, Mo.; her grandchildren, Cameron, Dakota, Owen, Jaxson, Mia, Avery, Aden, Austin and Abel; her sister, Barbara (Mike) Kane, of Sunmine; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald C. "Butch" Layhew Jr. and John D. "Coke" Layhew Sr. At Donna's request, all viewing, services and burial will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 4, 2020.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Theresa Layhew
Family
