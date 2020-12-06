1/1
Donna K. Lawrence
1934 - 2020-11-27
Donna K. (Burkhart) Lawrence, 86, of Alexandria, Ind., passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Alexandria Care Center following an extended illness. Born Aug. 5, 1934, in West Newton, to the late Earl and Kathryn (Horsch) Burkhart, she was a 1952 graduate of West Newton High School. She married Ralph Lawrence May 27, 1955, and he preceded her in death. Donna was a medical transcriptionist at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital for many years. She loved to read. She was formerly an active member of Frankton Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir. Donna was a kind, down to earth woman who will be missed by her family. Donna is survived by three sons, Steve Lawrence, of Indianapolis, Larry (wife Dottie) Lawrence, of Alexandria, and Mark (wife Christie) Lawrence, of Frankton; daughter, Susan (husband Jeff) Brown, of West Milton, Ohio; granddaughter, Jodie (husband Braden) Roadruck; grandson, Thadd (Jen Banks) Lawrence; granddaughter, Brittany (Shane Beaver) Lawrence; grandson, Andrew (wife Hailey) Lawrence; granddaughter, Katie Ruth (husband Allen) LaFollette; grandson, Adam Brown; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Kathryn Burkhart; husband, Ralph Lawrence; and a brother, Robert Burkhart. Private family services for Donna will be held at HARPER AND DUNNICHAY FUNERAL HOME with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating. Burial will take place in K of P I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home - Frankton
305 E Sigler
Frankton, IN 46044
(765) 754-7761
