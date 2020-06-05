Donna Kay Reskiewicz, 68, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Edmund A. Reskiewicz; her children, Jennifer J. Pierce (Anthony R. Pierce, husband), Jessica L. Reskiewicz (Freddy Corrales, significant other); and grandchildren, Austin M. Roberto, Dylan A. Pierce and Ian A. Pierce. She was preceded in death by her parents, David C. Pierce and Velma J. Pierce, of Lower Burrell. Donna was born Feb. 22, 1952, in New Kensington. She was a 1970 graduate of Burrell High School, where she was a majorette. She then went on to Felix Beauty School for cosmetology. Donna was a beloved beautician for more than 35 years. She was also a teacher at the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy in New Kensington. She then opened her own beauty salon in her home: "I'll Curl Up and Dye For You." Donna was the "Jack of All Trades," she could fix anything, and if she didn't know how, she would find out. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She was Mama Reskev to many, especially in the Valley High School band and marching corps. She was an avid crafter and baker. She had her own Facebook page called, "Donna's Creative Cakes." Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to an animal shelter of your choice. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.