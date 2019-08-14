|
|
Donna Lee Ambrose, 81, of North Belle Vernon, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A daughter of the late Negley and Hildegarde Byrne Rodgers, she was born Dec. 22, 1937, in North Charleroi. Formerly of Fairhope, Donna had been a resident of North Belle Vernon for the past 60 years and was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Bellmar High School, class of 1955. Donna had been employed as the assistant head cashier and worked in the main office of the former Kroger in Uniontown and Belle Vernon, retiring in 1983. She enjoyed family vacations, cooking, baking, Christmas time, her Polaroid camera and the QVC channel. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to everyone, she loved to spend time with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids, whom she adored. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Traci and Steve Pawlak, with whom she made her home; a son and daughter-in-law, Craig V. and Pam Ambrose, of North Belle Vernon; six grandchildren, Jared Pawlak, Chelsea Pawlak, LeeAnn Pawlak, Courtney Ambrose, Jeff Ambrose and his wife, Shannon, and Cody Ambrose, all of North Belle Vernon; two great-grandchildren, Mia and Austin Ambrose; and two brothers, Negley W. Rodgers Jr., of Fairhope, and Nelson D. Rodgers, of New Bern, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friends, Sister Grace Snyder and Ellie Lauteri. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Vincenzo J. "Winks" Ambrose Jr., May 8, 2002; two sons, Jeffrey Michael Ambrose, in 1974, and Timothy J. Ambrose, in 2014; a sister, Ruth Ann Novisel, in 1984; and special friend, Donna Ursits, in 2016.
Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. A blessing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church with Father Michael Crookston as celebrant. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Members of the North Belle Vernon Fire Department will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The rosary will be prayed at 3 p.m. Friday, led by members of St. Sebastian Parish.
Donna's family would like to thank the wonderful care she received from her "nieces", doctors, nurses and aides at Mon Valley Hospital and Care Center.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 14, 2019