|
|
Donna Lee Belluchie, a 30-year resident of Greensburg, and previously of Montevallo, Ala., died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, of Alzheimer's disease, at Brightview South River following an eight-year illness. She was born Dec. 11, 1939, in Boulder, Colo., to the late Helen Walters and John Schrenk. Donna graduated from The University of Montevallo with a bachelor of business administration degree and from Samford University Magna Cum Laude with a master of business administration degree. She was employed as the executive vice president of human resources at Commercial National Bank. Donna enjoyed skiing, hiking, cooking and baking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Walters. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Larry Belluchie; two daughters, Leslee Belluchie and Kelli Brookman; two siblings, John Schrenk and Sara Forsythe; and one granddaughter, Morgan Brookman.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, Md. Interment will be at Lakemont Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online guestbook available at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 8, 2020