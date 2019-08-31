|
Donna L. Boyles, 80, of Belle Vernon, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was born April 4, 1939, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Edward and Dolores Heintz Dzaack. A resident of Belle Vernon for the past 28 years, Donna was an adjunct teacher at South Hills Christian School in 1978. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard Boyles; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Richard J. and Cheryl Boyles, of Belle Vernon, and Raymond E. Boyles, of Indiana, Pa.; two daughters, Barbara Gelet, of Donora, and Janet Lynn Toth; a sister and brother-in-law, Bobbit and Leslie Bashum, of Slovan, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Sean, Kelly and Shane Boyles, all of Belle Vernon, Richard K. Boyles, of Liberty Borough, and Ben, Patrick and John McCormick, all of Indianapolis; and a great-granddaughter, Amile Grace Boyles.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon. 724-929-5300. www.FergusonFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Earl Rosenbalm officiating. Interment will follow in Roundhill Cemetery.
