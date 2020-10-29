Donna Lee Crowe, 66, of Johnstown, formerly of Ligonier, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Maine Medical Center. She was born Sept. 19, 1954, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Donald and Joanne Zurick Harr. Donna was a 1972 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kutztown University, and the University of Buffalo, where she obtained her masters degree. She was a retired medical technologist and had worked for many charitable organizations. She enjoyed traveling, family time and gardening. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, William R. Crowe; her daughter, Lindsey Crowe; son, William A. "Will" Crowe (Talyn); granddaughter, Andromaki; sister, Linda Harr; brothers, Kevin Harr, Ernest Harr (Beth) and David Harr; and several nieces, nephews and extended families. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
.