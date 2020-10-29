1/
Donna L. Crowe
1954 - 2020
Donna Lee Crowe, 66, of Johnstown, formerly of Ligonier, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Maine Medical Center. She was born Sept. 19, 1954, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Donald and Joanne Zurick Harr. Donna was a 1972 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kutztown University, and the University of Buffalo, where she obtained her masters degree. She was a retired medical technologist and had worked for many charitable organizations. She enjoyed traveling, family time and gardening. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, William R. Crowe; her daughter, Lindsey Crowe; son, William A. "Will" Crowe (Talyn); granddaughter, Andromaki; sister, Linda Harr; brothers, Kevin Harr, Ernest Harr (Beth) and David Harr; and several nieces, nephews and extended families. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
