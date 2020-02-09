Home

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Donna L. Josselyn


1960 - 2020
Donna L. Josselyn Obituary
Donna L. Josselyn, 59, of Unity Township, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at home. She was born May 14, 1960, in Greensburg, a daughter of James L. and Betty Lou (McClure) Kuhns, of Greensburg. She was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, and prior to retirement worked at Seton Hill College, Greensburg. She was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and the VFW Auxiliary, Lyons, N.Y. She was preceded in death by an infant son. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Robert J. Josselyn; two brothers, James Kuhns and wife, Diane, of Mt. Pleasant, and Richard Kuhns and wife, Stacy, of Greensburg; two sisters, Carol Kuhns, of Addison, and Susan Radomski and husband, Richard, of Jeannette; three brothers-in-law, Charles Josselyn, of Manchester, N.H., Andrew Josselyn and wife, Tamara, of Jeannette, and Steven Josselyn and wife, Tina, of North Huntingdon; and 15 nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Brian B. Chaffee officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. www.bachafh.com.
