Donna L. Kocevar, 69, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 27, 1951, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late George N. and Marjorie E. (Shirey) Kocevar. Donna was retired from the insurance industry. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Kocevar. Surviving are two sisters, Sandra Rotherham, of Greensburg, and Debbie Kocevar, of North Huntingdon; one niece, Lisa Rotherham and her fiance, William Holmes, both of Greensburg; and a sister-in-law, Chris Kocevar and Gabe. To honor Donnas wishes, there will be no services. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to First United Methodist Church, 310 Oak St., Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.