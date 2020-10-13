1/
Donna L. Kocevar
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna L. Kocevar, 69, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 27, 1951, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late George N. and Marjorie E. (Shirey) Kocevar. Donna was retired from the insurance industry. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Kocevar. Surviving are two sisters, Sandra Rotherham, of Greensburg, and Debbie Kocevar, of North Huntingdon; one niece, Lisa Rotherham and her fiance, William Holmes, both of Greensburg; and a sister-in-law, Chris Kocevar and Gabe. To honor Donnas wishes, there will be no services. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to First United Methodist Church, 310 Oak St., Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved