Donna L. Maher, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at home. She was born Oct. 29, 1947, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Stephen and Jean (Nolf) Toth. Donna retired from Excela Frick Hospital after 26 years in the Dietary Department. She was a member of American Legion Post 301, and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 16. Donna enjoyed spending the holidays with family and taking cruise vacations. She also looked forward to boating with friends at Jessop Boat Club, Carmichaels. Donna was a lovable person and enjoyed life to the fullest. Donna is survived by her husband of 36 years Vincent "Vinnie" Maher; a daughter, Tracy Vokes and husband, Greg, of Mt. Pleasant; a stepson, Michael Maher, of Burgettstown; two grandchildren, Lauren Kelley and husband, Matt, of Charleroi, and Paul Snyder and wife, Chrissy, of Mt. Pleasant; two great-grandchildren, Gracelynn Kelley and Colton Kelley; a special nephew, Sean O'Shea and wife, Susanne, of Greensburg; three special sisters-in-law, Jackie Harrer, of Connellsville, Judy Franko and husband, Jack, of Mt. Pleasant, and Rosane Maher, of Connellsville; and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by two sisters, Nancy J. O'Shea and husband, Tom, and Judy Altomonte and husband, Carmen; and two brothers-in-law, Chuck and Jeffrey Maher.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the time of service, Monday in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Art Mace officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2019