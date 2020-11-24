Donna Lee Muffley Strong, 91, of Salina, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning, with her daughter at her side She was born Sunday, Jan.13, 1929, in Salina, the daughter of the late Carl C. Ty and Helen M. Edder Muffley. She was a 1947 Bell Township High School graduate. Before her retirement, she worked in the cafeteria of Alcoa managed by the Marriott Co. for 15 years. She enjoyed crafts, photography, polkas and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Carla R. Jones and her husband, Jeffrey, of New Kensington, and Brett Strong and his wife, Terri, of Tarentum; five grandchildren, Ryan Jones and his wife, April, of Baldwin Borough, Brandon Jones and his wife, Nikki, of Freeport, Angela Strong, Regina Slater and her husband, Drew, and Karina Strong; and eight great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Maddox Jones, Ellis and Exton Jones, Maelynne Stephenson, Brett and Bennett Slater and Jocelynne Tomnay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiance, Stanley Jakosh; a brother, Raeburn Muffley; and a sister, Sally Ann Troutman. At Donnas request, all arrangements were private, and were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
