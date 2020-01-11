|
|
Donna L. (Rahl) Thomas, 78, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Jennie Felice Rahl. She was a member of St. Paul Church and the SNPJ Club. Donna enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. Prior to raising her family, she was a switchboard operator with PPG Industries, where she met her husband of 59 years. She began a career in real estate in 1974 and went on to become the manager of Addleman Realty Co. She concluded her career with Northwood Realty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. "Frank" Thomas Sr., in 2018. She is survived by her four children, Sharon Zane (Don), of Davie, Fla., and Francis E. "Frank" Thomas Jr. (Karen), Karla Samuel (David) and Kristie Thomas (Jeff Pearce), all of Greensburg; her beloved grandson, Kevin Samuel; two sisters, Charlene Brown, of Greensburg, and Sandra Rahl (Jerry DiLossi), of Blackwood, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Donna from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, the time of services, with Pastor Carol Brown officiating, at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. Donna's family has entrusted her care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020