Donna Liberatore, 74, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Donna fought a courageous, two-year battle with liver disease, surviving a liver transplant in October 2017, that was donated lovingly by a generous and caring friend, which extended Donna's life for another year and a half. Donna was born May 29, 1944, in Pittsburgh to Joseph and Katherine Hensler (both deceased) and graduated from St. George High School. Donna's life was guided by her faith in God. Only second to her love of the Lord was her passion and love for her family, beginning with the love of her life for 54 years, Ralph Liberatore. Donna was the foundation of a busy family and always made sure that her children's and her husband's needs were met. Donna was an avid tennis player, playing several times a week all through her adult life, and a frequent golfer. Donna was passionate about the arts and loved to paint and attend art classes as a member of the Greensburg/Latrobe Art Center. Donna also had a keen sense of design and ran her own interior design business in her 30s and became a travel agent after she moved to Greensburg in 1980. Donna is survived by her three loving children, Craig Liberatore, Sharie Rodriguez, and Stacie Hartman. There was nothing that Donna wouldn't do for them including taking care of Stacie after a serious car accident left her with a traumatic brain injury and hospitalized for eight months. The care, love and dedication she showed to her family was the reason that Stacie is alive today. Donna is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Ellen Liberatore; and her sons-in-law, Jorge Rodriguez and Terry Hartman. Donna was never happier than when she was with her seven grandchildren, Collin Liberatore (21), Jack Liberatore (19), Sarah Liberatore (16), Gabrielle Rodriguez (17), Alexander Rodriguez (16), Jorge Rodriguez (14), and Erica Rodriguez (12). There wasn't any place she wouldn't go to watch each of them participate in their activities. Donna's favorite place to be with the family was at their home of over 40 years in Hilton Head Island, where many wonderful and lasting memories were made. Donna is also survived by her brother, Larry Hensler and sister-in-law, Dorothy Jean Hensler.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe. Those wishing to attend the service should go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Adelphoi, a private not for profit organization, at 1119 Village Way, Latrobe, PA 15650, that assists children, youth, and families to overcome social, emotional and behavioral difficulties.