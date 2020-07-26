Donna Marie Kaforey Dirani, 80, formerly of New Kensington, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with renal disease. She was born March 22, 1940, in New Kensington, to the late Andrew and Rose Riachi Kaforey. Donna was a 1958 graduate of Ken-Hi. She enjoyed cooking Middle Eastern food, playing cards and going to the casino, but loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Abdullah "Al" Dirani; four brothers, Tony, Bill, Emil and Mitchel; and a sister, Diana. She is survived by her daughter, Yvette Dirani; two granddaughters, Elle and Kate Ceraso; brother-in-law, George Dirani, of New Kensington; many nieces and nephews across the country; and a host of family in Lebanon. As per Donna's wishes, all services were private, as was the burial. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store