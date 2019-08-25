|
|
Donna M. Drylie, of Jeannette, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, comfortably at home with her family. She was born Jan. 14, 1942, in Jeannette, to the late Raymond and Catherine (Fagan) McIlvaine. Donna started working in the emergency department of Jeannette District Memorial Hospital in 1977. This is where she met the love of her life, former chief of police for the city of Jeannette, the late William F. Drylie. She was a steadfast hard worker, retiring 22 years later from the hospital as an admissions clerk. Donna was a devoted mother and grandmother, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to being predeceased by her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond "Butch" Drylie. She is survived by two sons, Jon R. Diffenderfer and Daniel T. (Sandy) Diffenderfer; three daughters, Deidre R. Diffenderfer, Dana M. Campbell and Catherine A. (Joe) Harbaugh; two stepdaughters, Christina (Matt) Harris and Debra (Randy) Stiffey; 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Per Donna's request, there will be no public visitation, and all arrangements are private. All arrangements entrusted to ASHLEY D.X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood.
Because of her love and loyalty for her late husband, it is her wish to have all donations and proceeds go to Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western PA, 490 E. North Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. To leave online condolences, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019