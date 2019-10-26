|
|
Donna M. (Ferrarini) Kleman Lenz, 75, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born May 19, 1944, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Dante J. and Eva Ferrarini. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Mt. View Inn Hotel. She was a past president and volunteer at "The Little Shop" at Latrobe Area Hospital and was a member at St. Joe's Social Club. Donna was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed bowling and dancing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mark E. Lenz; one brother, Anthony "Tony" Ferrarini; and two sisters, Alma Flickinger and Edna Colagrande. Donna is survived by one son, John W. Kleman, of Richmond Hill, Ga.; one daughter, Deborah L. (Kleman) Sompel, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Michael Sompel and his wife, Elizabeth, and Jillian Sompel; one great-grandchild, Elijah; an aunt, Minn Butalla; numerous nieces and nephews; and her longtime boyfriend, Ed Sedlak.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019