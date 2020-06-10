Donna M. Myers, 73, of South Greensburg, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside. She was born Aug. 14, 1946, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Sever) Paulin. Prior to retirement, she had worked in the cafeteria at Greensburg Central Catholic High School. She attended Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and was a member of the S.N.P.J. Club, Carbon. Donna is survived by her daughter, Melissa Fait and husband, Lloyd, of North Huntingdon; two stepsons, James A. "Jimmy" Myers and wife, Tina, of Georgia, and Jeffrey Scott Myers and wife, Kathy, of Texas; four grandchildren, Brandon Myers, Michael "Mickey" Joe Sellers, Jessica Myers and Dixon Fait; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Eichler and husband, Rodney, and their daughter, Kim Zitkovich and husband, John, all of Jeannette. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 P.M. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Harrold Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.