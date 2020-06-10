Donna M. Myers
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna M. Myers, 73, of South Greensburg, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside. She was born Aug. 14, 1946, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Sever) Paulin. Prior to retirement, she had worked in the cafeteria at Greensburg Central Catholic High School. She attended Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and was a member of the S.N.P.J. Club, Carbon. Donna is survived by her daughter, Melissa Fait and husband, Lloyd, of North Huntingdon; two stepsons, James A. "Jimmy" Myers and wife, Tina, of Georgia, and Jeffrey Scott Myers and wife, Kathy, of Texas; four grandchildren, Brandon Myers, Michael "Mickey" Joe Sellers, Jessica Myers and Dixon Fait; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Eichler and husband, Rodney, and their daughter, Kim Zitkovich and husband, John, all of Jeannette. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 P.M. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Harrold Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved