Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Okopal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Okopal


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. Okopal Obituary
Donna Marie Chakan Okopal, 81, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at The Communities of Indian Haven, in Indiana, Pa. She was born Thursday, Sept. 8, 1938, in Iselin, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Mary Fellot Chakan. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepard, in Kent, Pa. Donna graduated from Elders Ridge High School in 1956. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing her lottery "rub off" tickets. Donna was a loving and caring mother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Mary Starta and her husband, Chris, of Ingomar, Michael Okopal and his wife, Becki, of Lower Burrell, Thomas "Buddy" Okopal and his wife, Carol, of Clarksburg, and David Okopal and his wife, Jamie, of Indiana; her nine grandchildren, Kayla and Eric Starta, Allison, Makenzie and Jake Okopal, Emilie and Abbie Okopal and Ryan and Logan Okopal; a brother, Thomas Chakan and his wife, Connie, of Ohio; and her sisters, Jane Encisco, of New Kensington, Darlene Woodrow, of Blairsville, Janice Thomas and her husband, Tom, of Saltsburg, and Irene Fulton and her husband, Bob, of Clarksburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Okopal, in March of this year, her sister, Gloria Urban, and her brothers, Robert, John and Leonard Chakan. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, a private viewing and parting prayer service will be held at the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now