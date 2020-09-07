1/
Donna M. Stipetic
1943 - 2020
Donna M. Stipetic, 77, of Sutersville, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. She was born July 14, 1943, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Harold R. and Rose Marie (Link) Whitehead. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Kmart in Duquesne and Dollar General in West Newton. Surviving are three children, Linda Pezek and husband, Michael, Debbie Stipetic, and Scott Stipetic and wife, Brenda; two grandchildren, Michael Pezek Jr. and Holly Pezek; a brother, Bobby Raynak Jr. and wife, Audra; sisters, Jeannie Pennell and husband, Dan, and Bonnie Craig; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert M. Raynak Sr. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. Funeral service and burial will be private. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 7, 2020.
