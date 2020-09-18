Donna Rae (Lynch) Owens, 75, of Trafford, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. She was born Dec. 30, 1944, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Allyn and Bernadette (McCambridge) Lynch. She enjoyed being crafty, watching movies and reading lots of books. Donna is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Owens; her children, Thomas Owens (Carmen) and Lori Deceuninckvancapelle (Jeff); her grandchildren, Dakota Wells (Stephen), Stewart Owens, Nina and Jacob Deceuninckvancapelle; as well as two special furbabies, Rusty and Heidi. She is also survived by her siblings, Bernadette Escher (Jim), Allyn (the late Ellen) and Patrick Lynch (Marlene); and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Regis Church with Father Thomas Dansak as celebrant. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Animal Friends Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697 or Animalfriendswestmoreland.org
. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
.