Donna R. Owens
1944 - 2020
Donna Rae (Lynch) Owens, 75, of Trafford, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. She was born Dec. 30, 1944, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Allyn and Bernadette (McCambridge) Lynch. She enjoyed being crafty, watching movies and reading lots of books. Donna is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Owens; her children, Thomas Owens (Carmen) and Lori Deceuninckvancapelle (Jeff); her grandchildren, Dakota Wells (Stephen), Stewart Owens, Nina and Jacob Deceuninckvancapelle; as well as two special furbabies, Rusty and Heidi. She is also survived by her siblings, Bernadette Escher (Jim), Allyn (the late Ellen) and Patrick Lynch (Marlene); and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Regis Church with Father Thomas Dansak as celebrant. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Animal Friends Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697 or Animalfriendswestmoreland.org. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
SEP
21
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Regis Church
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
