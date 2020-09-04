1/
Donna Smith
1936 - 2020
Donna Ankney Smith, 84, of Norvelt passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Born Sept. 21, 1936, in Norvelt, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Clara Mae Barkley Ankney. Donna was previously employed by the Walworth Co., and also by Kaufmanns. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Smith; sister, Velma Ankney Caffrey; and two brothers, Orin R. Ankney and Merle L. Ankney, of Norvelt. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at 11 a.m. Saturday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, with the Rev. Mark Pastoria officiating, interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg. Due to covid-19, social distancing and masks are required.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 AM
Hoffer Funeral Home
SEP
5
Interment
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
