Donna Ankney Smith, 84, of Norvelt passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Born Sept. 21, 1936, in Norvelt, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Clara Mae Barkley Ankney. Donna was previously employed by the Walworth Co., and also by Kaufmanns. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Smith; sister, Velma Ankney Caffrey; and two brothers, Orin R. Ankney and Merle L. Ankney, of Norvelt. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at 11 a.m. Saturday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, with the Rev. Mark Pastoria officiating, interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg. Due to covid-19, social distancing and masks are required.



