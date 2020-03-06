|
Dora Louise Warren, 91, of Hidden Valley, formerly West Mifflin, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her residence. Born March 27, 1928, in Verona, she is the daughter of the late Raymond and Lulu (Gillum) Rodkey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John M. Warren, and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Donna L. Courson, of Hidden Valley; granddaughter, Jennifer L. Courson (Nicole), of Houston, Pa.; and great-grandchildren, Aubri and Jaxon. Dora was a Bell Telephone operator and receptionist for her entire working life. Retiring in 1989, John and Dora enjoyed traveling, but most of all they enjoyed each other. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the ROBERT H. HALVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Somerset, with the Rev. Duane Riddle officiating. Condolences may be made at www.halversonfuneralhome.com.