L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Seven Dolors Catholic Church
Yukon, PA
View Map
Dora Sethman Obituary
Dora Sethman, 101, formerly of Smithton, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Transition Health Care, North Huntingdon. She was born May 23, 1918, in South Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late Angelo and Margaret Righini Delaini. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Yukon, was a homemaker, a cafeteria cook at Barren Run School for Yough School District, and loved to dance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Smithy Sethman; sons, Robert and Allen Sethman; a daughter, Doris Kolenc; brothers, Albert, James and John Delaini; and a sister, Mary Rechichar. She is survived by a son, James Sethman and wife, Nilda, of Middleburg, Fla.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Angelo Delaini and wife, Darlene, of Greensburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, Second Street, Smithton. Mass followed by funeral prayers will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Yukon, with Father Richard Ulam, O.S.B. officiating. Burial will be in St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery, Smithton.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
