Doreen A. Tedrick
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doreen Anne Tedrick, 85, of McKeesport, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Hull, Yorkshire, England, and is daughter of the late John and Joyce (Braithwaite) Price. She is the wife of the late Charles B. Tedrick Jr. Doreen grew up in North England and met her future husband, Charles Tedrick, who was stationed in England while serving in the U.S. Army. She was a former member of Atlantic Avenue Presbyterian Church and the Immanual Presbyterian Church, both in McKeesport. Doreen was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time and traveling with her family. She was a proficient artist and was a member of the McKeesport Art Group for many years. Painting was her passion. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Tedrick, of McKeesport; son, Stephen (Cheri) Tedrick, of McKeesport; grandchildren, Brenda (Matthew) Salcedo, of Pasadena, Md., Joyce (Christian) Crabtree, of Warren, Mich., Lauren Tedrick, of McKeesport; great-granddaughter, Michaela Salcedo; and sister, Barbara (Owen) Hooker, of Felixstowe, Suffolk, England; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth Price, Raymond Price, Elaine Woods, and Michael Price. The family would like to "Thank" her friends at Senior Care Plaza in McKeesport for all of their kindness and support they always showed. Family and friends were received Saturday, May 30, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. Services and entombment followed at Lebanon Chapel Mausoleum of West Mifflin. To share a memory or condolence, please visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved