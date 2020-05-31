Doreen Anne Tedrick, 85, of McKeesport, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Hull, Yorkshire, England, and is daughter of the late John and Joyce (Braithwaite) Price. She is the wife of the late Charles B. Tedrick Jr. Doreen grew up in North England and met her future husband, Charles Tedrick, who was stationed in England while serving in the U.S. Army. She was a former member of Atlantic Avenue Presbyterian Church and the Immanual Presbyterian Church, both in McKeesport. Doreen was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time and traveling with her family. She was a proficient artist and was a member of the McKeesport Art Group for many years. Painting was her passion. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Tedrick, of McKeesport; son, Stephen (Cheri) Tedrick, of McKeesport; grandchildren, Brenda (Matthew) Salcedo, of Pasadena, Md., Joyce (Christian) Crabtree, of Warren, Mich., Lauren Tedrick, of McKeesport; great-granddaughter, Michaela Salcedo; and sister, Barbara (Owen) Hooker, of Felixstowe, Suffolk, England; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth Price, Raymond Price, Elaine Woods, and Michael Price. The family would like to "Thank" her friends at Senior Care Plaza in McKeesport for all of their kindness and support they always showed. Family and friends were received Saturday, May 30, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. Services and entombment followed at Lebanon Chapel Mausoleum of West Mifflin. To share a memory or condolence, please visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.