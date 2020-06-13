Doreen (Lynch) Bell, 94, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home in Redstone Highlands. Doreen was born May 29, 1926, in Greenside, England, to Martin and Sarah (Spears) Lynch. She proudly served during World War II in the British Civil Defence. While in England, she worked in Robbs Department Store as well as in her aunt and uncle's pub, where she met her future husband. She married Thomas W. Bell on Sept. 6, 1947. After having their two daughters in England, they immigrated to America, settling in Greensburg. Doreen was active in the 7th Ward School PTA, having served as president, and was instrumental in beginning what is now known as the Stark Avenue Playground. Doreen was also active in the Settlers' Club of Greensburg. She enjoyed sewing and knitting, being a past member of The Golden Dome, Laurel Highlands, and Somerset knitting guilds. Doreen was also an avid reader and enjoyed cooking traditional British meals for her family. Doreen sold Avon to customers in West Point City, worked as a receptionist at Snelling and Snelling Employment Agency, at Georgia Pacific in New Stanton, and was an office manager for United States Gypsum in Monroeville. She retired from Security Limited, where she served as secretary/treasurer of the company. Doreen and Tom enjoyed flying in their Cessna 150, traveling the country in their motor home, and wintering in Florida. In addition to her parents, Doreen was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Tommy, on Dec. 14, 2017, her brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Jean Lynch, of England; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ivan and Rita Bell, of British Columbia; her aunts, uncles and some cousins in England. She is survived by daughters, Elaine Lynch, of Maryland, and Barbara and Bob McDonald, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Jen and Dan Tucci, Amanda Lightner, and Todd and Samantha Lightner, all of Maryland, and Emily and Stephen Stchur, of Carnation, Wash.; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew, Sue Mathews, of South Africa, Sandy (John) Deal, and Steve Lynch of England; and some cousins in England. The family would like to thank the staffs of Redstone Highlands and Redstone at Home Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Doreen's memory to the Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund or the Salvation Army. Doreen's funeral services and interment will be private and are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 13, 2020.