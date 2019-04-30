Doretha B. "Dee" Welty, 89, of Weltytown, died Monday, April 29, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. She was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant Township, a daughter of the late Edward H. and Emma J. (Honse) Welch. Doretha was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trauger, where she sat in the next to the last pew, greeted everyone with a smile and sang each hymn in joyous praise and appreciation. Doretha was a dancer, a walker and a nature lover who kept an open door to neighbors and family with a homemade pie and coffee ready for any and all. She lived by a simple code, "Be a peace maker", and will be best remembered as a nice lady who was never too busy or too tired to help. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane R. "Buck" Welty, and six siblings, Zella Arnold, Charles Welch, Leona Porch, Jane Reese, Roy Welch and Violet Welch. She is survived by her children, Larry C. Welty and wife, Anita, and Judy A. Welty, all of Weltytown; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Christie and husband, William; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trauger, with the Rev. Daniel E. Baker officiating. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019