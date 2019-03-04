Doris Ann Ball, 88, of Greensburg, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Grafton, W.Va., beloved daughter of the late Dale R. and E. Ruth Fretwell Harrison. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her devoted husband, C. Herbert Ball; and two brothers-in-law, Earl J. Ball and Gregory DeVito. She was an active member of First Christian Church DOC, Greensburg, where she served on various committees, was a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship and served wherever she could throughout the years. Doris Ann was the beloved mother to sons, Mark H. (Cindy) Ball and Dane H. (Lisa) Ball, of Greensburg; devoted grandmother of Bethany (Ben) Cirota, Bryan (Heather) Ball, Sarah (Vince) Pellicane and Emily (Nick) Reed; loving great-grandmother of Ami, Abram, Ayla, Jackson, Luke and Lily; and sister of Lois Devito and John (Carolyn) Harrison. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends and extended family.

There will be no public visitation. Memorial service details will be forthcoming. Private interment will be in Grafton, W.Va.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 134 Mathews St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Samaratan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 4, 2019