Doris Ann Wagner Springer, 94, of Longwood at Oakmont, formerly of Greensburg and Squirrel Hill, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. Springer; and sister of Myron H. "Buzz" Wagner Jr. (the late Mary Louise), Roger J. Wagner (Elizabeth), and Constance Kunz (Jack). She was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Louise Wunderly Wagner; and sisters, Mary Louise Young (the late George) and Joan C. Wagner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Doris always had an affinity for fashion. As a buyer for Jonasson's, a specialty clothing store in Pittsburgh, Doris often made buying trips to New York City, which would include visits to their affiliate store, The Tailored Woman, as well as fashion shows, theater and restaurants. She was fortunate that she didn't have to apply for the job she wanted as a buyer; the offer came to her. Doris, affectionately called "Dotty" by family, had an affinity for art cultivated by her mother's family, who owned Wunderly Art Gallery. She was an art collector for many years. Doris was a long-time member of the Women's Committee of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art and the Greensburg Country Club. She and Paul did a great deal of traveling, taking 31 Tauck Tours together. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Longwood and Gateway Hospice for their compassionate care. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary Magdalene Parish, St. Bede Church. The Mass was livestreamed and can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/smmppgh/live/
