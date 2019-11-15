|
|
Doris Truxell Bair, 89, of Willow Street, formerly of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. She was born Jan. 3, 1930, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Robert W. and Edna Cupp Truxell. Doris was a 1948 graduate of Greensburg High School and lived most of her life in the Greensburg area. She was a devoted mother and homemaker. She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Joseph L. Bair; a daughter, Janet B. Horne and husband, Robert, of Hobe Sound, Fla.; a son, David E. Bair, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Kathleen Horne Drosin and husband, Alex, and Thomas J. Horne and wife, Joanna; and a great-grandson, Henry M. Drosin, all of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. The funeral service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to a . For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019