John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Doris Davis
Doris Davis Obituary
Doris Davis, 84, of Gibsonia, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in St. Barnabas Retirement Living, Gibsonia. She was born May 23, 1934, in Jefferson County, Ala., the daughter of the late Fred and Ollie Mullins Brown. Prior to her retirement, Doris was an executive secretary, having worked for Westinghouse Electric in Pittsburgh. She was a great Bridge player and won many tournaments. Doris was a runner and loved the beach. She always looked forward to her beach vacations with her family and friends. Doris also made the best unique potato salad. She adored her grandson, James, and was very proud of him. Doris was a very loving person and will be truly missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, James W. Davis, in 1988. She is survived by her only child, James F. Davis and his wife, Victoria; her grandson, James M. Davis; her brother, Fred Brown and wife, Wilda; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Sue Petrill officiating. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Irwin.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
