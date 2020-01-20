|
Doris E. Schultz, 77, of Greensburg, formerly of Deltona, Fla., died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Tripp, S.D., and was a daughter of the late Herbert and Clara Albrecht Will. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Margene Ockenfels. She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Schultz, of Deltona, Fla.; a daughter, Kathryn (Michael) Kalafsky, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Amanda Griswold, Breanna Neill, Jacob Neill, Shawnna Schultz-Skibicki, Matthew Schultz and Brandon Downey; four great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jacelyn Griswold and Alayna and Theo Skibicki; and a brother, Daryl Will, of Oviedo, Fla.
There will be no public visitation or service.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Excela Latrobe Hospital and Hospice for their extraordinary care. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020